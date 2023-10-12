PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of holding a woman and child hostage over the weekend is now charged with murder.

Escambia County deputies say Jerry Foster Jr. shot and killed his cousin Jarvis Johnson. On September 9th, Johnson was found with several gunshot wounds outside a house on Emerald Avenue in the Mayfair community.

This murder charge comes after deputies said Foster threatened to kill a woman and child on Saturday. They were held hostage at gunpoint inside a home on Breman Avenue.

Foster is in the Escambia County Jail without bond.