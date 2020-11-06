Man convicted of rape found 40 years later using dead 5-year-old’s identity in Florida

Florida

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Connecticut man is behind bars after more than 40 years on the run from police.

According to the Department of Justice, 76-year-old Douglas Bennett was convicted by a jury in Connecticut of robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, rape, and deviate sexual intercourse and was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in Connecticut State Prison in 1975. However, Bennett, never turned himself in to begin his sentence.

Records show that, in 1977, Bennett assumed the identity of a 5-year-old who had died in 1945 and remained on the run for more than 40 years.

Bennett was arrested in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday after a fingerprint comparison confirmed that he was the same person convicted in Connecticut in 1975.

At the time of Bennett’s arrest, he was in possession of a Florida driver license bearing the false identifying information, but containing Bennett’s photograph.

Bennett is charged with passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Friday

78° / 64°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 65°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 67°

Monday

78° / 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 78° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 70°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories