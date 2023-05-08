ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after an “multi-hours long” stand off according to a release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Helton Lane in Pensacola around 5 p.m. to execute a warrant served on a suspect who had multiple felony warrants.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and two bail bondsmen who were at the location were threatened by the suspect who reportedly had a weapon and someone who he was holding hostage.

After the standoff, the suspect was shot and killed as he tried to leave with the hostage at knifepoint.

The hostage victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the officer involved shooting.