Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on Florida road, police say

Florida

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning after he reportedly walked into the street and sat down.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident happened just after midnight Friday morning. Police said a driver of a white Nissan Altima struck the man and drove away.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The police department is searching for the driver of the sedan. Officers said the car should have left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 70% 80° 71°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 70% 83° 72°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 83° 68°

Monday

84° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 84° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 64°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 58°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Showers
40%
78°

78°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

79°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

6 PM
Showers
40%
79°

78°

7 PM
Showers
60%
78°

76°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
76°

75°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
75°

73°

10 PM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
60%
73°

73°

12 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss