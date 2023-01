JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County man is going to prison for killing his half-sister more than five years ago.

Jerry Phillips pleaded no contest to second degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years and nine months in prison. Phillips will receive credit for two years he served in jail.

38-year-old Felecia Kuswandy was shot and killed in November 2017. Just over a year later in December 2018, her remains were found buried in a shallow grave in the woods off of Highway 4 in Jay.