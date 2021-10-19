Man tased by Crestview police during welfare check dies the next day

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man died after being tased by police officers during a welfare check.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, Crestview police received a phone call from a concerned citizen about a disturbance on the 300 block of Hospital Drive. The caller told 911 dispatchers they heard a person screaming “stop, please stop.” When officers arrived, they made contact with 40-year-old Calvin Wilks Jr. of Crestview. Police say initially Wilks was cooperative with officers and agreed to step outside of the residence to speak with police. Officers say they waited for about five minutes until Wilks returned to the door in what they describe as being in a “highly agitated state.”

Wilks told officers he did not live at the address and said the woman who lived there was in the parking lot. Officers were not able to locate the woman.

The statement from Crestview Police says Wilks provided misleading information about the location of the woman who lived at the address, and he continued to act aggressively and made several attempts to close the doors on the officer’s foot, slamming it several times.

Crestview Police say after Wilks continued to not cooperate with officers, police tried to detain him, but he became combative with officers. Police say he kicked at officers and tried to pull away from them. At that moment, Crestview Police officers Tased Wilks and were able to restrain him.

While Wilks was detained, officers became concerned for his well-being, due to his erratic behavior, and thought he could be under the influence of drugs. Okaloosa Emergency Medical Services and the Crestview Fire Department were called. When they arrived, Wilks became unresponsive and was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Wilks died the next day, Friday, Oct. 15, at North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The Crestview Police Department has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over the investigation into Wilks’ death.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) requested a meeting with Crestview’s city manager and police chief on Oct. 16 to discuss the details of the incident and review bodycam video from police who interacted with Wilks. The president and vice president and two other members of the Okaloosa Chapter of the NAACP met during a three-hour meeting, where the Crestive Police Department addressed their concerns and informed them there would be an independent investigation through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorneys Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.