Man who camped on private Disney island fined $100

Florida

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios were closed along with other theme parks around the state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested for camping out on a shuttered Disney World island has been fined $100 and banned from the Florida theme park for life.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 42-year-old Richard McGuire pleaded no contest to trespassing under a plea agreement in Orange County, Florida.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found McGuire on Disney’s abandoned Discovery Island in April.

The man, originally from Mobile, Alabama, said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him and told a deputy he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite “no trespassing” signs.

Discovery Island had been a zoological park before it was closed in 1999.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 70°

Monday

83° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 85° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

80°

2 PM
Showers
50%
80°

78°

3 PM
Rain
60%
78°

76°

4 PM
Showers
60%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories