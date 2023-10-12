PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who was once accused of killing her daughter in a Pensacola hospital is going to prison.

Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Jessica Bortle Wednesday afternoon to one year in prison.

Bortle was originally charged with manslaughter but in July, an Escambia County jury convicted her on lesser charges of battery and child abuse.

Bortle’s 14-year-old special needs daughter, Jasmine Singletary, was staying at Ascension Sacred Heart. Police said Bortle got into an argument with the girl over some crayons. She then pushed a bedside table into the girl’s abdomen rupturing her liver, Pensacola police said.