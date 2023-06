PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person has died after a tree fell on a home near the Jackson Heights neighborhood west of downtown Thursday night.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a tree down on a home on Coker Lane around 8:30 p.m. A person was trapped under the tree and passed away, according to ECFR.

Severe storms moved through the Pensacola area Thursday night causing fallen trees, damaged homes and flooded roads.