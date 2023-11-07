PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was found guilty of multiple child abuse and sexual battery crimes after originally being charged with over 1,200 sex crimes.

An Escambia County jury found Robert Cota, 35, guilty of sexual battery (victim less than 12 years of age), sexual battery (while in the position of custodial authority), aggravated child abuse, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cota had been sexually abusing a child from the time they were 11 until they were 14.

When officers contacted the victim, they found the child had “extensive bruising, scars, and marks from months of physical abuse at the hands of Robert Cota,” according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Cota was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus an additional 35 years in the Department of Corrections.

He was also designated a sexual predator.