ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of forgery of credit card, fake I.D., false name on I.D., obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud and criminal use of personal identification information.

On July 25, 2021, deputies said they responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Plantation Road in reference to a fraud complaint. The employee at the hotel said on July 24, 2021, a black male, later identified as Randolph, checked into the hotel with reservations from July 24, 2021, until July 31, 2021, for two rooms for a price of $2852.73 each for a total of $5705.46.

The employee said Randolph gave her a South Carolina driver’s license with the name “Shane Prince Bey,” and a credit card with the same name. The employee said the credit card was declined due to an improper name, then she was handed another credit card which was authorized to the full amount for both rooms.

On July 25, 2021, a sister hotel distributed a watch order for two black males and a black female for fraudulent activity. The employee said she recognized one of the black males as Randolph. The employee gave the deputy the driver’s license, which the deputy confirmed was forged.

On July 26, 2021, deputies responded again to the Hampton Inn and Suites, where the employee said one of the guests came back to the room. The deputy spoke with the female who said she got the hotel room from a black male named “Scooby,” later identified as Randolph.

The woman said she was scrolling on Facebook when she saw a post of someone selling hotel rooms for $500 a week. She said she called the number on the post and “Scooby” answered saying he would give her a hotel room key for a week if she gave him $500.

On July 26, 2021, deputies searched the nickname “Scooby” and it returned multiple aliases. The deputy said Randolph stood out as a possible suspect due to previous recent interactions with law enforcement involving an embosser machine, credit card scanner and multiple fraudulent credit cards.

Randolph was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $39,500 bond with holds in Uniontown, Penn., and Mobile, Ala.