PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was thrown off a plane and was arrested after becoming “unruly,” according to an arrest report from the Pensacola Police Department.

Dorissa Owens, 35, is accused of becoming unruly on a plane and running from officers inside the Pensacola International Airport on July 26. Owens boarded a plane at Gate 5 and asked to borrow a man’s phone, according to the report. Owens then took the phone to the back of the plane.

The man told Owens he wanted his phone back, at which point Owens began asking other people for their phones. The report said a flight attendant and the pilot asked Owens to leave but she refused. Officers arrived and were eventually able to get Owens off the plane.

According to the report, Owens was talking to officers when she took off running and exited the airport through an emergency fire exit leading to the runway. Officers were eventually able to catch up to her and took Owens into custody.

Owens was charged with violating the designated operational area of an airport.