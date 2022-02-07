Flower Shortages and Valentine’s Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic has affected many industries over the last two years, among them florists.

More News from WRBL

This time last year, it was roses that were in short supply. But according to Lance Hoopai, of Higdon’s Florist, the other flowers that typically go in Valentine’s Day arrangements along with roses are not as plentiful.

He said your best bet is to not wait so close to the holiday, which is next Monday, to get the best selection of all types of flowers.

“As it gets closer to Valentine’s and people continue to place orders, that might stress the supply chain a bit, we may not necessarily have a particular variety of rose, but we’ll certainly do all we can to make sure that the customer is satisfied with his order,” said Hoopai.

The week of Valentine’s Day is the single busiest one for the floral industry, with the week of Mother’s Day being the second busiest. Unlike most weekends, he said Higdon’s will be open on both Saturday and Sunday.