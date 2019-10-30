Flu Shot Drive-Thru: Columbus Health Department offers services at Columbus Civic Center

The Columbus Department of Health hosted a drive-thru clinic today to help folks in the Chattahoochee Valley get their flu shots.

The event was held in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. After registration, folks were able to drive up to a station where health care professionals gave them a flu shot through their window.

Victoria Griffin says this was her first time visiting the drive-thru clinic. She says she wanted to stop by for the convenience.

“Well it will help you and when you’re getting over 60 you want stuff to help fight off bacteria and stuff so I decided to come on down. It is not going to hurt you it’s going to help you,” Griffin said.

Most insurance pays for flu shots. But if people did not have insurance or were not covered there was a $20 fee.