

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Mouthwatering biscuits and southern comfort food are on the menu at the Flying Biscuit Café, set to open at Tiger Town by the end of summer.

The first café opened in 1993 on the east side of Atlanta and sold out of their signature biscuits by 11 AM that day. More than 20 years later, there are 25 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, with two locations now in Alabama.

Focusing on a Southern-inspired menu of comfort food made with fresh ingredients, the café is famous for grits and biscuits and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the day.