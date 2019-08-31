“Flying” football scores touchdown reaction from Opelika and Auburn fans

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grand entrance kicks off a major football rivalry game in east Alabama.

High school football is big in the south, especially in the state of Alabama. Friday night lights in Lee County featured the historic rivalry competition between the neighboring cities of Opelika and Alabama as the Opelika Bulldogs took on the Auburn Tigers at Bulldog Stadium.

Picture credit: Kyle Hester

The game ball made a grand entrance when it was flown in by a lifesaver helicopter, which landed on the 50-yard line in the middle of the stadium! Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller exited the chopper and hand-delivered the football.

“Game ball making a grand entrance. By the way, this is High School football. Go Dawgs,”shared Kyle Hester.

Hester captured the moment on video and shared it with News 3.

FYI, Hester tells us at the time of this posting, Opelika just scored a TD to go up 21-13, with 2:15 left in the game.

Whatever the score, the game ball entrance scored a touchdown with fans!