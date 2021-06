Columbus, Ga (WRBL) - In a league where teams are averaging 48 points a night, defense is typically an afterthought. That is not the case with the Columbus Lions. Despite all the emphasis on offense in arena football, it is actually the Lions’ defense that is carrying the team on their three-game winning streak.

“The defense is tough man,” said Lions’ defensive back Rodney Hall Jr. “We came in this season, and we told everybody that we want to show out this year. We work hard every day at practice. We practice like we’re in a game, and it shows every week.”