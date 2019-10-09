Folks remember loved ones who lives were lost due to domestic violence

Folks gathered in Uptown Columbus this evening to march in remembrance of those who have passed away due to domestic violence.

This is the fifth annual march for Domestic Violence Awareness month that the nonprofit Hope Harbour has hosted. Chrissy Redmond is the community education coordinator for Hope Harbour. She says this awareness event helps families honor their loved ones.

“I think it helps them realize that they have a support system. Once you lose someone in any case when it’s due to at the hands of a loved one seeing other families in the community coming out to support those situations it makes them feel as though they have people to lean on,” Redmond said.

The group marched to the Government center where a candlelight vigil was held.

Officials from several departments read the names of over 80 people who were killed due to domestic violence in Muscogee County since last October. People held up chem lights for each name that was called. TeAnna Champion held one up for her mother.

“I feel like all the love like from everybody that has lost somebody in the past or recently so it feels welcoming,” Champion said.

Champion lost her mom in May of this year and says she has a great support system of family members helping her cope.

Superior Court Judge Benjamin Land attended the vigil and says there are over requests put in a month for people asking for protection orders. Officials say they encourage everyone to wear purple for the rest of the month in honor of domestic violence awareness month.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or someone seeking help you can call the (706) 324-3850.