Food truck flourishes during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)- The Emeralds Touch BBQ food truck opened in August of 2019 seven months later they were forced to turn off their engine.

However, Emeralds only had to close for two weeks, since Emeralds is a mobile restaurant and customers can grab their food from the window and go.

“I classify it being very favorable by God himself…I’m a pastor by nature so I’m going to talk spiritually. But most of all its the favor of the Lord upon our business, my heart has gone out for the other restaurants and people that have lost their jobs,” Powell said.

Powell says his food truck has been so successful during this hard ship because he has been able to travel throughout the surrounding area of Columbus and because people enjoy carnival type food. Powell plans to open a second food truck in 2021.

“We are about business we’re about doing it right; our slogan is if you’re looking you ain’t cooking. I’m a pastor, I’m a Pit Master, I’m very passionate about what I do, and I want to give people what I want to eat,” Powell said.

Employees are required to wear face mask and gloves the each have their own stations where they prep and cook food. The Pit Master says, ” If you lookin then you ain’t cooking.”