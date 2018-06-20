Football's Michael Vick sells Florida home for $1.4 million
ATLANTA (AP) - Michael Vick, who recently accepted a coaching job in Atlanta, has put his Florida home on the market for $1.4 million.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Vick's home in a gated community in Davie, Florida, has six bedrooms and seven baths on 6,295 square feet.
The house includes a home theater, outdoor pool, spa, lounge area and marble flooring. It has been featured on VH1's "Baller Wives."
In a Coldwell Banker news release, Vick says his family has loved living there, but now that they have a third child it's time to expand.
Vick has accepted a job as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Alliance, one of the franchises in the new Alliance of American Football that begins play next February.
Previous
EU countries prepare mini-summit as
Next
Nevada sets 1st execution in 12 years
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LaGrange Police Department to hand out coupons instead of citations in "Car Care Program"
The LaGrange Police Department’s “Car Care Program” is now in effect.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia is denying equal access for deaf inmates
A federal lawsuit says Georgia isn't doing enough to help deaf and partially deaf inmates communicate while they're locked up and after they're released.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
-
PHENIX CITY: Portion of 5th Avenue closes for development
A construction project in Phenix City has permanently closed a portion of 5th Avenue to all traffic.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Musician loses work after anti-immigrant post on Facebook
An Alabama musician who said on social media that he'd like to shoot immigrants attempting to enter the United States says he's losing work because of the post.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-