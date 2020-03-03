For Bradley Byrne, Senate primary is about standing for what Alabamians want

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The day before Super Tuesday, Bradley Byrne was shaking hands and talking with people at the Ranch House in Vestavia Hills.

This was one of several stops the three-term Congressman made Monday and many more he would need to make as people across Alabama lined up for the Republican challenger to Doug Jones for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

“We’ve seen a definite move among people who were previously undecided in our favor and so, we’ve been communicating with as many people like that as we possibly can,” Byrne said Monday at the Ranch House. “We’re coming into Election Day peaking, we believe, at the right time, so we’re very encouraged.”

If there are two things Senate candidates have made the primary about, it’s getting Jones out of the Senate and furthering President Donald Trump’s national agenda. For Byrne, ousting Jones from office is critical not just to Trump’s agenda, but the will of all Alabamians, who, had done a poor job voting the way they want, he said.

“The job of senator is more than voting; it’s actually standing up and doing things for your state,” Byrne said. “I don’t think Doug has done a good job with that and I know I will because I’m doing that right now as a member of the House of Representatives.”

Like many elections taking place across the country, Trump has been an influence in Alabama’s primary. It was on display last November when Byrne sat with Trump during the Alabama/LSU game in Tuscaloosa, as well as the countless advertisements by candidates in the race touting their support for him.

However, Byrne said that unlike the other candidates in the race, he actually has a track record of actively supporting Trump, going as far as saying he has voted approximately 97% of the time with him.

“I have a proven track record of fighting for the conservative values that they care so much about,” he said. “I stood up for President Trump and his agenda the whole time that he’s been in office.”

Byrne said that throughout his campaign, he has come across many Alabamians who have expressed the same concerns to him, one he feels he has been tackling in Congress.

“They’re very concerned about immigration security in the southern border, they don’t want amnesty for people who come here illegally, they’re very concerned about access to health care and cost of health care, and they’re concerned about the national security situation generally,” he said.

Rebecca, Byrne’s wife of 38 years, has been by the Senate hopeful’s side throughout the whole campaign and believes he is ready to take on this challenge. As she puts it, this campaign is not just a matter of words for him, but a mindset.

“Being in this environment, it takes someone who not only has that fighting capacity and spirit; it takes someone who has a keen knowledge and understanding of the issues at hand and he can move forward and continue those efforts.”

Live election results will be available at 7 p.m.

