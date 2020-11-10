LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Forced to wait in Mexico, asylum seekers hopeful Biden will help them

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — On Sunday, a couple dozen people came to the San Ysidro Port of Entry and staged a demonstration in support of Joe Biden and the possibility of the United States relaxing laws requiring asylum seekers to wait out their cases south of the border.

Other similar events have been happening throughout Mexico in recent months.

Biden, the presumptive president-elect, has implied he would be open to making it easier for all migrants to come to the U.S. once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is under wraps.

“No matter what, it will take some time to walk back the policies that have been put in place,” said Leah Chavarria, Director of Immigration Services with Jewish Family Service in San Diego. “If you’re asylum seeker who asked for it before the pandemic, if you came from Central America or Spanish-speaking country and came to southern border, you’re stuck in Mexico indefinitely right now without a court hearing.”

Chavarria said Biden can change the “Remain in Mexico” mandate from day one.

“He could walk in and sign executive order so all asylum seekers in Mexico right now be allowed to make their day in court from within United States,” Chavarria said.

According to Asylum Access Mexico, since 2018, there have been 90,397 total applicants waiting for asylum in Mexico with 45 percent of them being from Honduras, 16 percent from El Salvador, and 14 percent from Venezuela.

Of the asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, 27.5 percent are said to be children.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 79° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 80° 63°

Friday

78° / 60°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 78° 60°

Saturday

73° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 73° 65°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Showers
Showers 60% 77° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories