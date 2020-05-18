Forecast becomes more sub-tropical, which means a tad humid

Here comes a pattern shift…Now that our first named Tropical Atlantic Storm “Arthur” has come and gone out to sea, we’ll begin to settle-into another seasonal pattern. This pattern will become seasonally warm and humid, with a more sub-tropical air flow.

The front that brought rainfall Sunday and Monday will still have an influence on the region as it stalls across the norther Gulf States and lifts back north and adds more humidity, with afternoon clouds each day and possibly a convective shower or thunderstorm from daytime heating.

Extended Forecast: We will begin to see less chances of storms and more heat by the end of the week and into this Memorial Day Weekend, The unofficial start to summer and our weather pattern becomes more, “summer-like.”