Forecast holds steady until our next cool front, then not expecting much rain either.

There’s just enough instability for scattered cumulus clouds locally. These are more of the fair weather “type”, with hardly a drop of rainfall. There’s a better chance over the higher terrain of north Georgia and northern Alabama.

The readings are still hanging into the upper 80s and overnight lows will rang from the lower to mid-60s on average. We are tracking our next front, which will do the contrary for our next change with another fall atmosphere, helping us to remain pleasantly cool at night and warm afternoon highs in the afternoon.

Saturday afternoon we are on track for another cold front which will be felt by Sunday morning with some of the coolest morning lows for the season and breezy. This means we’ll finally experience those readings into the mid to upper 50s. Yes, a sporadic shower or two will push through the region but not measurable.

Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a weak warm front lifting back into the region and this too will bring a remote chance for a few showers but not enough to say storms, But behind this the GFS is timing out another decent front, with cooler air but still holding off on any significant rain chances. At least the 90s have left us in this forecast.