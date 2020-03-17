Forecast slowly moves towards rain but not for Spring, wait until the weekend

Spring Equinox 2020 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 11:49 PM this Thursday.

The forecast remains the same until the end of the week besides morning mist or a sporadic shower or two. The rain forecast will slowly ramp-up when the cold front inches closer late Friday afternoon and evening.

There will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along this front, which will add some temporary relief. As the cold front slowly moves across the region and almost stalls-out there will be cooler air mixing behind the front and eventually Sunday knock our readings down into the lower 60s. Expect more clouds than sunshine.

Looking way ahead in the extended models, we can expect to see more storms moving into early April.