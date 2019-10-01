Former AL state legislator Pete Turnham passes away at age 99

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Former state legislator Pete Turnham, who was for decades a force in the Alabama House of Representatives, has died. Turnham passed away on Monday. His son, Joe Turnham, confirmed his father’s death.

Turnham grew up on a farm in Chambers County, Alabama, and was active in 4-H and FFA as a youth. He went on to Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1944, a master’s degree in 1948, and an honorary degree in 1994.

Turnham served 40 years in the Alabama Representatives. He was the longest serving member in the history of the Alabama legislature and one of the longest serving legislators in the nation. Turnham was first elected in 1958 and retired in 1998. The Lee County legislator was known as dean of the Alabama Legislature because of his lengthy service.

A World War II veteran, Turnham was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.

In the Alabama Legislature, he was chairman of the House Education Committee and known for his work on education issues. His family says a pilot program that paved the way for public kindergarten and the creation of regional mental health centers are among his signature accomplishments.

While in the legislature, Turnham introduced more legislation for agriculture than any other law maker in Alabama’s history. He retired from the legislature in 1998 after serving under nine speakers of the house and nine governors.

Turnham was 99-years-old.