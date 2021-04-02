 

Former Alabama police officer charged in child pornography case

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Jackson County Sheriff’s office shows former Bridgeport Police Officer Geoffrey Gile Booth. Authorities in Alabama say the former police officer has been jailed on child pornography charges. Booth turned himself in Thursday, April 1, 2021 to face two counts of possessing pornography involving a minor. (Jackson County Sheriff’s office via AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a former police officer was arrested on child pornography charges.

Former Bridgeport Police Officer Geoffrey Gile Booth faces two counts of possessing pornography involving a minor.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says deputies responded to a call involving the 48-year-old and his wife on March 9.

Their complaint says they examined Booth’s phone and computers and found pornographic images of a minor.

He turned himself in on Thursday and was released within hours from the Jackson County jail on a bond of $5,000.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

