Former Alabama police officer charged in child pornography case

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a former police officer was arrested on child pornography charges.
Former Bridgeport Police Officer Geoffrey Gile Booth faces two counts of possessing pornography involving a minor.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says deputies responded to a call involving the 48-year-old and his wife on March 9.
Their complaint says they examined Booth’s phone and computers and found pornographic images of a minor.
He turned himself in on Thursday and was released within hours from the Jackson County jail on a bond of $5,000.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment for him.