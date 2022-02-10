Former Alabama school bus driver in court on murder charges

Hardy is accused of carjacking and murdering a 72-year-old woman after kidnapping three other people. Warren Hardy is now booked in the Huntsville/Madison County Jail.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Warren Hardy, a former bus driver for the company that contracted with Huntsville City Schools, is set to appear in court today for a pretrial hearing. Hardy is accused of carjacking and murdering a 72-year-old woman after kidnapping three other people.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer called the hearing for Hardy, who has now been in the Madison County Jail for more than four years.

Judge Comer advised both the District Attorney’s Office and Hardy’s attorneys to reach an agreement on a juror questionnaire before today’s meeting.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the middle of what they called a “crime spree.” Court documents say the incident happened just days after Hardy’s ex-girlfriend filed a protection order against him.

In the hours before the shooting, Hardy allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and step-father. Police say he forced them to drive to another residence across town to look for Hardy’s ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say when Hardy found her, he forced her into the car at gunpoint, but her stepfather was able to drive away before Hardy could get back into the car. That’s when he approached the victim, Kathleen Lundy.

Police say she was leaving her house when Hardy demanded her car keys, shot her, then stole her car.

They say he then caught up to the car his ex-girlfriend and her family were in and fired shots into it, but the three were able to get away.

Hardy then fled to Tennessee where he was caught 2 days later.

Judge Comer did deny the defense’s motion to prohibit the State from seeking the death penalty against Hardy.

The capital murder trial for Hardy is set to begin in April.