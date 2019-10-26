Former Army Ranger aims to break world record

Meet Brandon Tucker.

Tucker is a former army ranger who set out to break a pull-up world record today over at Uncommon Athlete on 1st Avenue. The record is 7,670.

Tucker, who is a coach at the gym, is doing pull-ups to inspire others. He says there were recent events in his life like losing his mom in a car accident that not only gave him wisdom and insight but moved him to rise above.

He says by doing pullups he’s not just pulling himself up, but he’s pulling others up with him and encouraging them to push themselves beyond what they believe their limits are.

“Pull-ups because they’re hard for one. The average person can only do between one and five pull-ups. So that’s just something that over people look to like “Man I wish I could do one pull-up or I wish I could do 10 pull-ups in one set but to imagine doing 7600 or 8000 in one day in a 24 hour period, it’s just unheard of,” says Gregory Wyatt the owner of the gym.

The former Army ranger is also raising money to donate to non-profit organizations.

“My goal is to raise $1 for every pull-up and donate that money to several nonprofits whose mission is helping veterans. Those nonprofits are Achilles International Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans, Higher Ground USA, Rescue 22, Warrior Fortitude, Darby’s Warrior Support, Warrior Outreach, Inc.”

To donate or learn more, click here.