Former AU cheerleader, current nurse hero shares gut wrenching COVID-19 experience

The Auburn Alumni Association shared this gut wrenching account from 𝘼𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝙊𝙨𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚’18 – who is fighting COVID-19 in New York.

Abby was captain of Auburn Cheerleading and is a graduate of the Auburn University School of Nursing, now living and working in New York City.

𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓮𝓻𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓻. 𝓐𝓾𝓫𝓾𝓻𝓷 𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓷𝓪. 𝓝𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮. 𝓗𝓮𝓻𝓸.

Your #AuburnFamily is so proud of you and all those who are on the front lines fighting this pandemic.

In her words…

“I wanted to share this with you all. It is the saddest thing I’ve ever witnessed. I work in the recovery room. We’re still recovering a handful of emergent cases, some COVID positive, but for the most part, we are now the non-COVID ICU.

My unit has been deployed – at first I rolled my eyes and laughed at the word “deployed” – all over the hospital. I have a deep admiration and appreciation for those who fight for our freedom, so it seemed absurd to call getting a new assignment “deployment” when it was simply an elevator ride away. One 12-hour shift later, I wasn’t laughing in the slightest.

Policy and protocols are updated daily, sometimes hourly, as we learn more and adapt to the consequence of COVID-19. We are uncertain, anxious, devastated, grieving, frustrated, isolated, exhausted, wrecked, thankful, hopeful. Human.

The news hardly illustrates our reality. The hospital is offering boarding in nearby hotels for some, others are paying out of pocket for Airbnbs in the city to avoid exposing children or elderly family members at home. Mothers just off maternity leave are separated from their infants. Families are disjointed. We are tired. Our faces are left marked from wearing a mask all day. We are disheartened and displaced. We are in way over our heads. Nurses are working 12-hour shifts without a break. We’re dehydrated as there isn’t a free opportunity to step away to remove our mask for a sip of water or to run to the restroom.

Nearly the entire hospital is COVID-positive. The patients are sick. So, so sick. They are intubated, on ECMO, proned, on too many drips to count. The number of Do Not Resuscitate code status’ seem to skyrocket. We sit with the 18-year-old deciding if he is willing to be intubated because his parents can’t be there. Family members and visitors are not allowed in our doors. We’re used to wearing many hats, but we’ve become the caretaker, the family, the advocate, the friend – of every patient. We assume all roles.

We form policy regarding the deceased patients’ belongings. We perform post-mortem care, wash our hands and enter the next room hoping their outcome is different than the last. People are dying without family present. I pass a parking lot full of refrigerated 18-wheelers turned into makeshift morgues on my way to and from the hospital each shift, underlining, italicizing, and highlighting the reality of this virus, lest I forget when I am outside hospital walls. They are digging mass graves for the unclaimed bodies.

A number of my coworkers have been working in the hospital since before 2001 and many have said they’ve seen nothing like we’re witnessing now. Even following 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. These people are resilient. These people have seen tragedy, withstood despair, survived disaster. It is ugly and dark and painful, and yet there is still good. Though we are deployed, we are not alone. We are leaning on, trusting and confiding in strangers. We are doing this together. New Yorkers are built tough, smart, strong in the face of adversity – or perhaps we aren’t built this way, but we become these things.

Medical students have been given early diplomas to jump in on the front lines or are finding ways to aid – picking up the slack by answering online/telephone services, making face shields and masks both by hand and with 3D printers (which we are still saving and wearing shift after shift after shift). Travelers are providing some relief, the USNS Comfort is docked in the harbor, there is a make-shift hospital now in Central Park. The encouragement and kindness and prayers and cheers at 7 p.m. ringing out all over Manhattan for essential workers are seen, heard, felt, deeply appreciated.

We’re testing out new approaches and methods, we’re being creative and flexible. We are innovative. We are accommodating. We don’t always feel able, but we sure are willing.

Patients are being discharged. Some of them are going home to continue healing. People are caring for the sick, the elderly, the hurting. People are staying home. People are really listening for the answer when they ask, “How are you?”

People are being good, they are showing compassion. It is horrifying and seemingly unending. It is so, so, so bad. But there is Light in the darkness. Love has overcome – as it has before and always will.” ~𝒜𝒷𝒷𝓎

Stay home. Stay safe. Stay well. Stay strong.