AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Auburn Basketball player has announced where he will be transferring for his final season of eligibility.

Allen Flanigan announced Tuesday that he will be transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2023-2024 season.

Flanigan, the son of Auburn legend Wes Flanigan, spent four seasons on the Plains, where he earned a degree.

He averaged 8.5 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game over his career for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

Flanigan entered the transfer portal after his father left the Tigers for a job at Ole Miss this offseason. Flanigan will reunite at Ole Miss with his father, who was an assistant coach under Bruce Pearl for five seasons.

This season Ole Miss will be coached by first-year Head Coach Chris Beard who was hired this offseason after being fired from Texas in 2022. The Rebels are coming off a 12-21 season in which they fired their Head Coach Kermit Davis.