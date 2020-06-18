Former Auburn City Councilperson arrested by Opelika Police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Auburn City Councilperson has been arrested for harassment after an alleged incident this week at the Quick Cash Title Loan in Opelika.

Police report 65-year-old Arthur Lewis Dowdell, from Auburn, was arrested on a warrant for Harassment at 3:19 PM on Wednesday, June 17th.

Dowdell turned himself in and was booked into the Lee County Jail. News 3 has reached out to the Dowdell family on social media to get a statement from them.

The warrant was signed on June 16th, stemming from an alleged incident at 1993 Pepperell Parkway, Quick Cash Title Loan, at about 2:10 PM on 06/15/2020.

Police tell News 3 a copy of the warrant can be obtained through Opelika Municipal Court. News 3 has requested a copy and will update the story with additional details when we can.

