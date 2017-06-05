Former Auburn University president James Martin dies at 84

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn University community is mourning the loss of a former president. The university reported the death of James “Jim” Martin, who died Saturday.

Martin served as Auburn’s 14th president from 1984 until his retirement in 1992.

Martin lead one of the university’s most successful private capital campaigns in school history, collecting $111 million in contributions and pledges. Administrative restructuring, as well as multi-million dollar capital construction projects, highlighted his tenure as president.

Over Martin’s administration, faculty saw a 25% increase in salary, and academically gifted in-state students were able to take advantage of a new recruiting program.

Martin graduated from Auburn in 1954. Current Auburn president released a statement Sunday, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim Martin’s family. He touched the lives of countless students throughout his career and he had many accomplishments during his time as president and in his other academic positions.”

Martin died at age 84. Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Ala. is handling the arrangements, which will be announced at a later date.