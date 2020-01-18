Former Children’s of Alabama doctor arrested for sex with a 14 year old in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. (WIAT) — A former pediatric doctor at Children’s of Alabama is behind bars after a concerned parent reported inappropriate electronic communication between him and their teenage daughter.

Neelesh A. Tipnis, 49 of Madison, Miss. has been charged with one count of Sexual Battery.

On Friday, January 17, a concerned parent reported to local law enforcement that they had discovered that their 14-year-old daughter had been having inappropriate electronic communications with an adult male, later identified as Tipnis. Further interview and investigation determined that Tipnis had inappropriate contact with the teenage girl during late December 2019 and early January 2020.

Deeper investigation revealed that during an encounter between Tipnis and the juvenile female, while within the City of Madison, Miss., Tipnis allegedly committed sexual battery against the juvenile, Madison Police report. Tipnis was identified and once an arrest warrant was obtained, he was located and arrested.

According to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s website, Tipnis was a doctor of pediatrics specializing in Pediatric Gastroenterology and a professor at UAB in 2017. In a statement from UAB, a representative says he no longer works for the institution: “We are aware of and looking into this extremely troubling situation. Neelesh Tipnis no longer works for us.”

Tipnis’ LinkedIn account shows his most recent work history at Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine as the Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology.

Tipnis remains in the Madison County Detention Center on one count of sexual battery. He is awaiting his initial court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit are assisting with this on-going investigation and more charges are possible