Former Columbus High School student and Mercer University junior is heading to Ecuador to study.

Marissa Murriel recently received the Gilman-McCain Scholarship to participate in the Mercer On Mission program in Ecuador.

The scholarship which is allowing Murriel to study abroad is named for the late Senator John McCain from Arizona. It provides awards of $5,000 for the children of active military to study or intern in a foreign country.

Murriel is a global development major with a minor in Spanish. While in Ecuador, Murriel will serve as a translator, improve her fluency in Spanish and learn more about social entrepreneurship.

“I am very grateful to have received the Gilman-McCain scholarship. I was hesitant about applying, but received a lot of guidance from the study abroad/scholarship advisors here at Mercer. I am so happy that I decided to apply, because now I am able to use what I’ve learned in the classrooms in person while helping others. I highly encourage any student who wishes to study abroad to apply and take the chance. No one should be limited by their financial constraints,” said Marissa Murriel, recipient of the Gilman-McCain scholarship.

Murriel’s post graduation plans include pursuing a master’s degree in public policy. She has a passion for helping people affected by discriminatory policies.

Because of the current Global Level 4 Travel Advisory issued by the State Department, the Gilman Program is requiring all recipients defer awards to programs starting between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.