Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff dies after a brief illness

Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff died early Thursday morning, his family confirmed to News 3.

A transplanted New Yorker brought south by the U.S. Army, the 90-year-old Poydasheff and his family made Columbus home.

Poydasheff died in Phenix City after a brief illness that forced him into a rehabilitation hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.

“He was well loved and well respected,” his son, Rob, said.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson concurred.

“Bob was one of those guys you never thought would stop,” Henderson said.

The mayor called Poydasheff the eternal optimist.

“I wish I had a nickle for every time I heard him say, ‘You could spit in my face and I would call it rain,'” Henderson said.

Poydasheff served on Columbus Council for eight years before being elected mayor in 2002. He served one term and was defeated by former police chief Jim Wetherington.

After distinguished 24-year military career, Poydasheff retired from the Army in 1979 as a colonel. He was a military lawyer who was involved in many high-profile cases, including the prosecution of William Calley for the My Lai Massacre.

He was raised in the Bronx and graduated from The Citadel before he was commissioned as an Army officer. He earned his law degree at Tulane University.

Poydasheff and his wife, Stacey, were married for more than 60 years.

Henderson has notified council. The mayor said he will likely order city flags at half-staff to honor Poydasheff.

“Because of his service to our country and Columbus, we are probably going to do that,” Henderson said.

WRBL News 3 will have much more on this story, including reaction throughout the day.