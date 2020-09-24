Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff dies after a brief illness

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Columbus Mayor Bob Poydasheff died early Thursday morning, his family confirmed to News 3.

A transplanted New Yorker brought south by the U.S. Army, the 90-year-old Poydasheff and his family made Columbus home.

Poydasheff died in Phenix City after a brief illness that forced him into a rehabilitation hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.

“He was well loved and well respected,” his son, Rob, said.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson concurred.

“Bob was one of those guys you never thought would stop,” Henderson said.

The mayor called Poydasheff the eternal optimist.

“I wish I had a nickle for every time I heard him say, ‘You could spit in my face and I would call it rain,'” Henderson said.

Poydasheff served on Columbus Council for eight years before being elected mayor in 2002. He served one term and was defeated by former police chief Jim Wetherington.

After distinguished 24-year military career, Poydasheff retired from the Army in 1979 as a colonel. He was a military lawyer who was involved in many high-profile cases, including the prosecution of William Calley for the My Lai Massacre.

He was raised in the Bronx and graduated from The Citadel before he was commissioned as an Army officer. He earned his law degree at Tulane University.

Poydasheff and his wife, Stacey, were married for more than 60 years.

Henderson has notified council. The mayor said he will likely order city flags at half-staff to honor Poydasheff.

“Because of his service to our country and Columbus, we are probably going to do that,” Henderson said.

WRBL News 3 will have much more on this story, including reaction throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 78° 71°

Friday

83° / 65°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 60% 83° 65°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Monday

84° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Light Rain
80%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories