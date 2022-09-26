RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Columbus police officer involved in a deadly shooting in 2016 has been charged with sexual abuse and misconduct in Russell County. The charges against Allan Brown were posted to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office’s official webpage.

Brown was charged with Sexual Abuse 2nd and Sexual Misconduct. Those charges follow an indictment by a grand jury in Russell County. Other details about the charges have not been released at this time.

Back in 2017, Brown resigned as a Columbus Police officer after a state investigation involving a deadly high-speed chase that ended in a shooting in November 2016. Christian Redwine, 17, was killed in the incident.

Redwine’s estate and two passengers that night, then 19-year-old Hunter Tillis, 19. and then 18-year-old Hannah Wuenschel sued the city of Columbus and its officers.

Brown was exonerated of charges in that investigation in September 2021.

WRBL is working to learn additional details on the sex abuse charges he now faces in Russell County. Stay with us on air and online for updates.