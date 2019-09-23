Former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting a man trial starts

DALLAS (AP) – A defense attorney for a former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting a man who she wrongly believed was in her own apartment says the identical look of the apartment complex from floor to floor often led to confusion among tenants.

Amber Guyger’s attorney, Robert Rogers, during opening statements of her murder trial Monday said dozens of people living at the complex reported regularly parking on the wrong floor or attempting to enter the wrong apartment.

Rogers says the floors of the parking garage were not clearly marked so it was understandable when Guyger, tired from a long shift, in September 2018 pushed open a door and believed an intruder was inside.

Authorities say Guyger shot Botham Jean as the 26-year-old Jean was inside his own apartment.

Guyger later was fired from the Dallas police force.