Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson indicted on charges of Violation of Oath of Public Officer and Obstruction of a Police Officer in connection to Ahmaud Arbery killing

ATLANTA, GA (WRBL) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of former District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of Violation of Oath of Public Officer and Obstruction of a Police Officer.

According to the indictment, which was released on Sept. 2, 2021, the charges are related to the investigation surrounding the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

In relation to Arbery the indictment reads, “On or about February 23, 2020, said accused violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, thereby failing to discharge her duties as district attorney”

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” said Attorney General Chris Carr in a news release.

He went on to say, “We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

Carr’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Glynn County grand jury over several months, resulting in Johnson’s indictment. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Violation of Oath of Public Officer – This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

Obstruction and Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer – This is a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation.