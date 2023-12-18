MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Faith Academy teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual contact with a student.

Jonathan Sauers, 45, of Semmes, was arrested on March 14 after deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a report that he was having sexual contact with a student at Faith Academy.

Sauers’ attorney, Christine Hernandez, said the State has an obligation to prove beyond a reasonable doubt each element of the crime in which Sauers’ in charged with.

“At this point, we have not received that information from the state,” Hernandez said. “There’s nothing that we’ve received to indicate that they can prove each and every element of the crime that they’ve charged him with.”

The plea is Sauers’ second time pleading not guilty. After his first arraignment, he waived his preliminary hearing, which sent him to his second arraignment. Now that he pleads not guilty again, Sauers is set to go straight to trial.

“Even if there is an element that can be proven, it’s not one element at a time, it is every element,” Hernandez said. “So even if they could prove one element, but not all, it wouldn’t matter because he’d be not guilty.”

Sauers was a teacher and boy’s soccer coach at the school.

Semmes Police received a call on March 13 from a 16-year-old girl’s parents regarding concerns about a sexual act with a teacher. SPD then contacted MCSO, who took the report.

Deputies went to the home of the girl, and she told them she had been “engaged in a sexual act” with Sauers. The girl was one of Sauers’ students.

According to deputies, the girl told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to pick up school supplies, but her parents grew concerned after an hour and a half had passed without her returning.

Her parents went to the Walmart parking lot and found her car but searched Walmart and could not find her. A deputy later located the girl walking down Moffett Road.

Deputies said these sexual encounters had been going on for several months.

Sauers is set for stand before the judge again on March 7 for a status hearing.