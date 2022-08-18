GEORGIA (WRBL) – Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday. Mrs. Carter was born August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia, where she still lives today with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

Mrs. Carter served as First Lady of the United States during her husband’s term in office, from 1977 until 1981.

Mrs. Carter, like her husband, has dedicated her life to serving the community, working to improve the quality of life for people around the world. She has long been an advocate for mental health, working remove the stigma surrounding mental illness and make it easier to access mental healthcare.

Mrs. Carter, along with her husband, has also been very active with Habitat for Humanity for more than three decades. Both have worked on numerous Habitat builds both in the United States and around the world.

In celebration of Mrs. Carter’s birthday, The Carter Center shared some fun facts about the former first lady, including that she’s is huge fan of fly fishing and was the first First Lady to established an office in the east wing of the White House. You can read the full list here.

The Carter Center is asking everyone to use the hashtags #MrsCarterMakingHistory and #95thBirthday on social media to join in the celebration of Mrs. Carter’s 95th birthday.