LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A former lieutenant with the Lanett Police Department has been indicted by a Chambers County Grand Jury after he allegedly knocked a man’s teeth out while the victim was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

C.J. Looser was arrested on three Grand Jury indictments including Assault 2nd degree and two ethics violations. He is in the process of being booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility, we will share his mugshot as soon as it’s published by the detention center. Bond isset at $30,000.00 for each offense. We are trying to get in touch with his legal representative for a statement.

The investigation began in December of 2022 when an “excessive use of force” investigation led to Looser being placed on administrative leave and then fired. The Lanett Police Department received the complaint on December 6th. Lanett police chief Denise McCain tells WRBL this incident occurred under the previous administration.

“Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our state. When they abuse their power to violate those very laws, they not only deprive citizens of their individual rights, but they also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Chief McCain.

We are still waiting on specific details regarding the ethics violations, but allegations are Looser pulled over a tow truck driver who was towing an officer’s personal vehicle being repossessed.

“Police officers put themselves at risk for the public every day. The defendant, however, diminished the sacrifices of their fellow officers. Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account.” said McCain.

With Thursday’s indictment, Chief McCain said Looser finds himself on the opposite end of the very laws he was sworn to uphold.

“Wearing a badge is a privilege and honor that most law enforcement officers take seriously. It is not a license to corrupt the administration of justice. Their actions undermined the hard work of the entire law enforcement community,” said Chief McCain.

WRBL will update you on when Looser is expected to have his first court appearance.