Former Lee County District Attorney to begin jail sentence within 48-hours

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s former top prosecutor is ordered to begin his 10-month jail sentence at the Lee County Detention Facility, steps away from his former office as District Attorney at the Lee County Justice Center. The information was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Tuesday, Judge Pamela Baschab issued the order during a hearing inside the Colbert County Courthouse. The Judge rejected Hughes’ defense motion to enter a community corrections program that would have allowed him to avoid jail time. Prosecutors with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office had opposed community corrections saying it did not fit Hughes’ crimes.

In June, Hughes’s ethics trial came to an abrupt halt in the middle of testimony when he pleaded guilty to violating the Ethics Act and perjury. The AG’s Office indicted him on five ethics violations and perjury, including spending $14,000 in taxpayer dollars from the DA’s fund to an attorney helping Hughes settle an alleged sex discrimination claim involving a former employee. In addition, Hughes was accused of illegally hiring his grown children to work, issuing a subpoena to gather evidence for his potential criminal defense. Hughes was also charged with conspiring to steal a pickup from a Chambers County business using a Lee County search warrant.

With Hughes’s guilty plea, the AG’s office agreed to concurrent sentences of three years in prison, split to serve ten months, followed by two years of unsupervised probation. Hughes’s last attempt to avoid jail time failed Tuesday when Judge Baschab rejected the defense motion and ordered Hughes to report to the Lee County Detention Center within the next 48 hours.