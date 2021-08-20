Former Limestone County Sheriff found guilty on theft and ethics violations, sentenced to 3 years

MONTGUMERY Ala. (WRBL) – Former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Anthony Blakely was sentenced today to serve three years in jail.

Blakely was found guilty by a jury in Limestone County Circuit Court on August 2 of two counts, one of theft and one of an ethics violation. After his two felony convictions, Blakely was removed from office as Limestone County Sheriff and taken into custody.

Blakely’s three-year sentences for each of these counts are to run concurrently and will be followed by two years of probation.

The convictions arise from Blakely’s August 22, 2019, indictment for theft of $4,000 from his campaign account, and for use of his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

“It is vitally important that this sentence sends a clear and strong message that officials who breach the public’s trust should and will face the same penalties as anyone else. Once again, I commend the Limestone County jury for weighing the evidence and reaching the right conclusion,” said Attorney General Marshall in a news release.