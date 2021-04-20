Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty on all charges in death of George Floyd

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WRBL) – The jury has reached three guilty verdicts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The jury deliberated over parts of two days in the case against Chauvin.

The verdict is as follows:

Second-degree murder – Guilty

Third-degree murder – Guilty

Second-degree manslaughter – Guilty

The verdict against Chauvin was read late Tuesday afternoon. Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the United States.

Here’s a look at the criteria required for a guilty verdict for each charge against Chauvin:

Second-degree murder: Also called felony murder. To prove this count, prosecutors had to show that Chauvin killed Floyd while committing or trying to commit a felony — in this case, third-degree assault. They didn’t have to prove Chauvin intended to kill Floyd, only that he intended to apply unlawful force that caused bodily harm.

Third-degree murder: For this count, jurors must find Chauvin caused Floyd’s death through an action that was “eminently dangerous” and carried out with a reckless disregard for and conscious indifference to the loss of life.

Second degree manslaughter: Prosecutors had to show that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death through culpable negligence that created an unreasonable risk, and that he consciously took the chance of causing severe injury or death.