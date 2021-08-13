Former Montgomery assistant principal sentenced to 60 months in prison for $300,000 scam

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WRBL) – Walter James, III, from Montgomery, Alabama was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. At the time of the scam James was employed by the Montgomery Public school district as an assistant principal.

James was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $314,867.55 to Montgomery Public Schools for the monetary losses his scheme cost their system.

According to court documents James held himself out to be the owner of a consulting company, “ED-ONE Professional Development Services,” while he was employed by the MPS system.

He then worked in partnership with others at his high school and the MPS central office to submit fraudulent invoices for consulting or professional development services.

In actuality, James did not provide any professional development services or products of any kind to MPS, nor did any of the purported consulting companies on the corresponding invoices that James submitted for payment. “It is such an outrageous violation of the public trust when people responsible for the education of our children cheat taxpayers and line their own pockets instead of benefitting students who, in this great country, are entitled to a public education,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Stewart in a news release.