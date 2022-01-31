Former Muscogee County court employee Willie Demps to appear in court Tuesday could enter a guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A former Columbus court employee accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds could soon be pleading guilty.

Willie Demps was indicted in federal court back in August. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams joins us now with the latest developments.

There is a hearing scheduled in U.S. District Court Tuesday morning in front of federal Judge Clay Land.

Recent court documents indicate that Willie Demps may be ready to make a deal.

Demps was Chief Deputy Clerk of Muscogee County Superior and State courts for almost three decades before abruptly retiring.

Demps and seven alleged co-conspirators were accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars in court funds over a 10-month period in 2019.

Six co-defendants have pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a check-cashing scheme out of court accounts.

An FBI agent told the court that the amount could have been into millions going back to 2010.

According to a Jan. 13 motion, an Assistant U.S. Attorney told the court a possible deal was in the works.

“The United States and Defendant Willie Demps are negotiating a plea deal in this case. The parties anticipate that Defendant Demps will plead guilty to a superseding information, which includes a charge of tax evasion.” – Amelia G. Helmick, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Demps was arrested in August and remains in custody.

Demps’ attorney Charles Cox of Macon tells News 3 he will not have a comment prior to Tuesday’s hearing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office does not comment on pending cases.

Curtis Porch, Dereen Porch, Terry McBride, Lamarcus Palmer, George Cook, and Samuel Cole have admitted their roles in the conspiracy. Only Demps and his mother-in-law Rosalee Basse have not entered guilty pleas.

