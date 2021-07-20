Former Navy SEAL running for U.S. Senate, makes a stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. Senate candidate Latham Saddler came to Columbus for a meet and greet at Houlihan’s. Saddler is running a 2022 campaign against Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democratic Senator whose term will expire in 2023.

Saddler, a former Synovus Executive and White House official during the Trump administration, highlighted his experience as a Navy SEAL and former aide on the National Security Council. Saddler describes himself as quote “A country-first, next generation, experienced coservative.” Saddler says his experience serving his country as a Navy SEAL has prepared him with the resilience necessary to tackle the campaign trail.

“We’re going to out-work and out-hustle everybody else in this race,” Saddler said. “We’re doing very long days, but it’s worth it. This is the United States Senate seat and it should be hard, it should require discipline to execute a successful campaign, to get on the ground levels and meet as many Georgians as possible.”

Saddler spoke about China’s growing influence, securing the border and putting Georgia first in Washington.

“Georgia is a conservative state, conservative policies work,” Saddler said. “It’s the reason that we’re the number one state to do business in. Every year for the past seven years in a row. Low taxes, low regulation. Creates a wonderful environment for Georgians to start a business and run a business, raise a family…”

Saddler is three months into his campaign so far; after Columbus he is headed to Warner Robbins and Leesburg. Georgians will be able to elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on November 8, 2022.