Former Nevada officer avoids jail sentence in child sex crime case

NEVADA, Mo. — A former Nevada Police Officer will not go to prison on allegations he had sex with a teenager.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced 47-yearold Brian Hansen to seven years behind bars for two counts of statutory sodomy. But those sentences were then suspended as part of Hansen’s plea deal – and he was given five years probation.

He was originally charged back in 2020 with five counts of statutory sodomy and one count of providing pornography to a minor.

According to an investigation by the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol – While Hansen was working for the Nevada Police Department, he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

