COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus native and former Carver High All-American running back Isaiah Conwell held his annual Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving meal.

The Feed the Crow Foundation partnered up with the Muscogee County Department of Juvenile Justice and Safehouse Ministries to feed over 150 people.

Conwell began the initiative in his rookie year and has grown and continued ever since. He was inspired after attending a charity event with “DJ” Jones of Sports Visions when he was in high school.

“I feel like there’s a lot of negative things is already going on in the community on a day-to-day basis. So I feel like it’s important that, we love on each other. The importance of the community is more so,” said Conwell.

The NFL veteran says he keeps giving back year after year because “it is a blessing to be able to be a blessing.”